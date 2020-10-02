Social Media Accounts: Facebook.com/senatorcyrway

Occupation: State senator; Maine D.A.R.E. coordinator; retired, deputy sheriff (Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office); former real estate associate broker; former insurance agent

Education: Degree from University of Maine in life sciences and agriculture, minor in forest management; Maine Criminal Justice Academy

Community Organizations:

MeANS Good Will-Hinckley Board Member (four Years)

Former YMCA State Camp Board Member (13 Years)

Former Grange Master

Cub Scout Master

Personal hobbies: Hiking; fishing; playing guitar/singing; JEEPing

Family Status: Husband, father, grandfather

Years in the Legislature: Six

Committee assignments:

Criminal Justice & Public Safety

Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Veterans & Legal Affairs

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I wish there had been more communication with the Governor. I also feel that while balancing the health of our communities, more could have been done to balance that of our businesses and economy.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

During 2019, the state budget increased over $1.2 billion, almost the amount of the shortfall we face. We need to look at the budget and see where we can save, just like Mainers look at their own.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

To me it isn’t so much about party as it is about supporting legislation that does not raise taxes, that supports our small businesses, and keeps our communities a safe place where families thrive.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We need to ensure communities are safe and jobs are available so future generations can live, work, and enjoy all Maine has to offer just like my generation and those before mine have.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better.

We need to treat people with respectful, and stop political attacks. I try not to partake in the negativity, but rather focus on the issues that matter to my constituents and doing the job they elected me to do.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Having been involved in law enforcement for many years, my focus is safety for our family and friends. I am also committed to protecting Maine’s natural resources and outdoors.

