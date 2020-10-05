LIBERTY — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 57-year-old man in the town of Liberty.
Deputies received the report of a vehicle off the road Sunday morning. First responders found that a pickup truck had hit a tree.
Chris Spencer, of Liberty, was pronounced dead at the scene; he was the only occupant of the vehicle, deputies said.
