Maine reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no additional deaths.

After a surge last week, including 58 new cases on Sept. 30, the last three days have returned to daily fluctuations that had been more typical in recent weeks, with 25 today, 38 cases on Sunday, and 26 new cases on Saturday.

With President Trump remaining hospitalized on Monday for COVID-19, the spotlight on the pandemic continues. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced on Sunday that she had tested negative for COVID-19, while at least three other Republican senators have tested positive.

In Maine, since the pandemic began 5,545 people have fallen ill with COVID-19, and 142 have died, according to data published Monday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fifteen more people have recovered from COVID-19, and active cases were at 596.

York County, which has been a hotspot for COVID-19, reported five new cases on Monday, while Cumberland County also reported five cases. Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said last week that in the previous two weeks, York County had accounted for 40 percent of all cases in Maine.

At the York County Jail, one of the largest outbreaks in the state with 87 cases among inmates and staff, rules on wearing masks were routinely flouted, even discouraged.

Inmates at the jail were not allowed to wear masks once they tested negative for COVID-19 during their intake, a policy described by inmates and confirmed in an email to jail staff. And guards were told not to wear masks to avoid panicking inmates, according to one corrections officer and a lawyer who is working with several others.

“We’re all worried now,” Joshua Walker, an inmate who tested positive, said in a telephone interview with the Press Herald. “Who is going to be the next one to fall down on the ground and die?”

