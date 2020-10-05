Dr. Shaw Memorial Library in Mount Vernon will host two candidates’ forums via Zoom. Tom Ward will moderate the meetings, according to a news release from the library.
The Zoom link to join the forums is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2532082445?pwd=UGgwZ29RRm5CeE1BUVlaOElRZWtRQT09.
District 17 Senate candidates’ Russell Black and Jan Collins will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Then the District 76 House candidates’ Deborah Emery and Dan Newman will be on from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
For more information, visit the library’s website drshawlibrary.org and Facebook page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Mount Vernon library to host two candidates’ forums via Zoom Oct. 6 and Oct. 13
-
Sports
Former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
-
Business
Two Regal theaters in Maine among those closed by Cineworld
-
Local & State
About 1,500 in Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth without power after truck strikes pole
-
Maine Crime
Man killed at Winthrop mobile home park was shot to death