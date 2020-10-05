Dr. Shaw Memorial Library in Mount Vernon will host two candidates’ forums via Zoom. Tom Ward will moderate the meetings, according to a news release from the library.

The Zoom link to join the forums is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2532082445?pwd=UGgwZ29RRm5CeE1BUVlaOElRZWtRQT09.

District 17 Senate candidates’ Russell Black and Jan Collins will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Then the District 76 House candidates’ Deborah Emery and Dan Newman will be on from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For more information, visit the library’s website drshawlibrary.org and Facebook page.

