The Maine Film Center and Mid-Maine Technical Center have announced the launch of the Maine Student Film Crew, a new educational membership program for Maine students in grades 7-12.

Participants will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional and have the opportunity to create their own work and win prizes, according to a news release from the film center based in Waterville.

The first workshop will be “Your First Film,” led by Maine filmmaker and educator Peter Logue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, on Zoom.

Students will use gear they already have at home, such as a phone or basic camera, to get engaged in creative challenges after each workshop. Students who participate will be entered to win prizes and gear. Future workshops will cover a range of production skills including lighting, sound and editing.

The partnership between MFC and MMTC aims to bring the core educational offerings of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference (which was postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus) to students across the state in a virtual format. “While we have postponed the in-person conference that brings 250 students and educators to Waterville for a day of impactful, hands-on learning,” we’re thrilled to be able to connect expert filmmakers with students throughout Maine in a series, helping them expand their filmmaking skills and toolkits. As a free membership program, we hope that even more students will take advantage of these opportunities and join the crew,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC, according to the release.

To register for the event, visit MaineStudentFilm.org.

For more information, visit MaineFilmCenter.org or mmtc.me.

