U.S. Sen. Angus King announced Tuesday he was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

King, who said he has voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents in the past, said he made his decision based on the candidate’s character and not his party.

“When it comes to public service, I’ve always felt that the person — their policy views, but more importantly their character — is more important than the party,” King said in a prepared statement.

The announcement from King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats in Washington, D.C., is not a surprise. King has frequently criticized Trump’s policies and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The choice is clear,” said King. “Joe Biden is a proven leader with the experience and temperament needed to guide our nation through these troubled times. He’ll listen to the experts — our public health experts, and climate scientists, and intelligence professionals — to confront the threats facing America. He’ll stand up for the institutions and values that have kept this American experiment alive for the last 244 years.

“Most importantly — Joe will work to bring the American people together, rather than constantly choosing to drive them apart. For those reasons, and many more, Joe Biden has my vote.”

