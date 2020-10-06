U.S. Sen. Angus King announced Tuesday he was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
King, who said he has voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents in the past, said he made his decision based on the candidate’s character and not his party.
“When it comes to public service, I’ve always felt that the person — their policy views, but more importantly their character — is more important than the party,” King said in a prepared statement.
The announcement from King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats in Washington, D.C., is not a surprise. King has frequently criticized Trump’s policies and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The choice is clear,” said King. “Joe Biden is a proven leader with the experience and temperament needed to guide our nation through these troubled times. He’ll listen to the experts — our public health experts, and climate scientists, and intelligence professionals — to confront the threats facing America. He’ll stand up for the institutions and values that have kept this American experiment alive for the last 244 years.
“Most importantly — Joe will work to bring the American people together, rather than constantly choosing to drive them apart. For those reasons, and many more, Joe Biden has my vote.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Maine Sen. Angus King endorses Joe Biden for president
-
Columnists
Scholars Strategy Network: What’s at stake in the November election
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote for Gideon to stop McConnell
-
Letters to the Editor
Rep. White listens and takes actions
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows stays true to word
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.