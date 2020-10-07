FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners gave the unorganized territory road supervisor permission Tuesday to spend up to $10,000 per road until May 1, 2021.

The previous restriction allowed Mike Pond to spend up to $2,500 without getting bids. He said that amount was not enough to work with and requested a $10,000 limit.

Roadwork needs to be done, he said.

In an emergency, such an unexpected hazard, he would be able to spend what’s necessary.

Pond, who has 40 years experience in the road business, was hired as road supervisor in mid-September.

Commissioners also agreed to allow him to post a deteriorating bridge on Calvin Gray Road, a dead end off Reeds Mill Road, in Madrid Township to weight limits. There are two residences beyond the bridge, which spans a brook.

Pond said he and a representative of Dirigo Timberlands Precast, headquartered in North Anson, think the road should be posted to not exceed 60,000 pounds. It would exclude delivery of heating fuel.

The company gave an estimate of $38,000 to build a concrete bridge during the winter and $19,000 to install it in the spring, Pond said.

County Clerk Julie Magoon said Pond has the authority to post the bridge but also told him to check with another entity to make sure.

Commissioners also requested that Pond talk with Alan Brisard of Madrid Township who had previously held the contract for snow removal and winter maintenance on roads in Madrid Township. He lost the contract on Sept. 1 when commissioners awarded it to a Strong company with a lower bid than Brisard’s.

Brisard’s wife requested reimbursement for the sand and salt Brisard put up last year, according to Magoon.

Pond said an estimated 300 yards had already been screened and mixed with salt.

Commissioners asked him to tell Brisard they will not reimburse him but he can get the mixed sand and salt or ask the new contractor if he wanted to buy it for $1,800.

The county owns the sand pit but it costs about $5 a yard to screen it and about $6.06 a yard for the salt.

Pond said the sand pit needs to be set up in an orderly fashion.

The pit was given to the county when the town of Madrid switched to a township, Commissioner Terry Brann said. The new contractor, Chase Logging, would also like to have a light for nighttime work. There is a meter on the building but it’s unknown if there is actually power.

The county does not get a bill from Central Maine Power Co., Magoon said.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington asked Pond to get a price for wiring a light there.

