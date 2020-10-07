The Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville has announced that free school day childcare will start Monday, Oct. 12, at Fairfield Community Center for kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be offered from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an option for after school hours, according to a news release from the center.

The center also will offer free school day childcare at community center and Camp Tracy locations.

Fees apply for after school program hours available at the community center, Regional School Unit 18’s Atwood and Williams elementary schools, Fairfield Community Center and Camp Tracy, with funding assistance available.

For more information, visit clubaycc.org.

