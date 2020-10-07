FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for Wednesday’s cancellation and did not immediately respond when asked if it was related to a third positive test.
Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Practice squad player Bill Murray joined him on the list Tuesday.
WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx
— Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020
Newton’s positive test prompted the NFL to postpone New England’s game with the Chiefs by a day.
Newton tweeted a picture of himself Wednesday morning wearing a mask, along with the caption: “WEAR YOUR MASK. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.”
The Patriots are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
