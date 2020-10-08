SKOWHEGAN — Tips related to the search for two men that led police on a car chase lead Skowhegan police to make unrelated arrests.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said that police received tips that the two suspects in a car chase across central Maine had been transported to Skowhegan.

Det. Sgt. Kelly Hooper of the Skowhegan police department has been working this investigation since Sept. 4. State Police received tips that the individuals may be at the Indian Ridge Apartments off of West Front Street earlier in the morning, so Hooper set up surveillance with another officer.

Related Skowhegan police seeking information on shots fired Friday night

Bucknam said later Wednesday an individual came out of the building and was identified as a person of interest after officers witnessed suspicious activities in the parking lot. The individual fled on foot and was chased, apprehended and then taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. Bucknam was not able to identify the individual Wednesday evening, but added the arrest was drug-related.

The apartments were evacuated.

At some point in the evening, a search warrant was obtained and members of the Maine State Police Negotiation Team assisted; when the warrant was executed, Maine State Police’s Tactical Team went inside to clear the residence.

Redington-Fairview General Hospital emergency medical services were also on scene to assist, though the services were not used.

Wanted by police are 32-year-old Christopher Terenc Farrow (Young) and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton (also known as Day Day or Christopher Jones), both of Connecticut. Farrow was described by authorities as a Black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, while Middleton was described as a Black man, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said there might be a woman with them — Hailey Goeltz, 26, of Connecticut — who was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with green eyes.

Authorities said the pursuit started in Waterville on Tuesday night after city police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Inside the vehicle, they discovered there was a man wanted on charges stemming from a robbery in Connecticut, police said, and the men were also wanted for questioning in connection with a gunfire incident last month in Skowhegan.

The vehicle fled through Waterville and Clinton, and then into Augusta, where it reportedly left Interstate 95 at exit 113.

State Troopers joined a pursuit in Augusta when the vehicle drove back onto the highway, heading south in the northbound lanes, with speeds that at times topped 100 mph approaching the toll booth at West Gardiner.

The chase continued south from Interstate 95 to Interstate 295, where the vehicle exited in Richmond onto state Route 197 and then U.S. Route 201 north, traveling between 80 mph and 90 mph.

The chase continued until a trooper forced the vehicle off the road in Richmond.

Bucknam added that though the incidents in Litchfield led police to Skowhegan, the arrest made was not related and both individuals are still being sought after by police.

“(They) should be considered armed and dangerous,” Bucknam said. “We are not sure if he is still in this area right now, but we are being proactive in our patrols.”

Bucknam added that Farrow and Middleton should be considered armed and dangerous and any information on their whereabouts should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: