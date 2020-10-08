Merrymeeting Arts Center’s show “Masks: Live, Love, Laugh” will be on display Oct. 11 through Nov. 3 at the center at 9 Main St. in Bowdoinham.
Submit your own masks and not only become a part of the show, but enter to win a prize. Categories include Scariest, Day of the Dead, Famous Person, Self Portrait, Animal and Fantasy.
Use whatever materials you have and be as creative as you like.
If you need a mask or supplies, email [email protected]. Then contact the center to arrange a drop off of your mask and view the show. Winners will be announced on Nov. 1, Day of the Dead.
For more information, call 207-370-5002 or email [email protected].
