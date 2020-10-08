Tom Hegna, a renowned economist and author, will present a free seminar “Faith, Family, and Financial Security” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocee of Portland.

All are welcome to participate in the event, which is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

Hegna is a former senior executive officer of New York Life Insurance Company and has delivered more than 5,000 seminars. He will share his seven steps to a secure retirement to help seniors retire “the optimal way.”

“I think families will certainly be appreciative of the webinar,” said Gregory White, a general agent for Knights of Columbus’ Insurance who is based in Waterville, according to the release. “He has been an incredibly popular industry speaker for many years and is considered by many to be the top retirement income expert.”

Hegna is the author of several books, including “Paychecks and Playchecks: Retirement Solutions for Life,” a guide for retirement that is built for uncertain markets through a mathematically and scientifically proven approach to a secure retirement.

“Despite what most experts say, happily ever after is still within your grasp,” Hegna said.

“Tom specializes in creating simple and powerful retirement solutions based on math and science, not opinions,” said White. “He has the unique ability to pump up a crowd, make people laugh, and solve complex financial problems using easy-to-understand words, ideas, and stories.”

To register, visit KOFCNewEngland.2.vu/Hegna.

For more information about the seminar, contact White at 207-322-6514 or [email protected].

