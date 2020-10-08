The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, will offer a roast pork takeout/pickup dinner or home delivery from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Farmington and Wilton area.
The cost of the pickup meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those younger than 12.
For home deliveries in the Wilton and Farmington area the cost will be $10 per meal.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
To reserve a meal, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.
