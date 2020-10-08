NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One additional Tennessee Titans player tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the results returned Thursday morning, keeping the team’s facility closed indefinitely and further imperiling the playing of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

The testing results returned Thursday morning were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The Titans have had 21 members of the organization – 12 players and nine non-players – test positive since last week. Going back to Sept. 24, the Titans have had 23 members of the organization test positive.

The first outbreak on an NFL team is not abating and the league must deal with its most complicated scheduling crisis yet. The Titans already are scheduled to play in each of the regular season’s remaining 13 weeks. Their Week 4 game last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville was rescheduled for Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season, originally the Titans’ bye week.

The Titans placed wide receiver Corey Davis on their COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. That list is for players who test positive or are found through contact-tracing to have been exposed to the virus.

If this Sunday’s game against the Bills cannot be played, there would be no spot on the schedule for the NFL to conveniently place it. The league’s options could include a forfeit by the Titans, a cancellation of the game or the addition of an 18th week to the regular season.

The NFL has had no game cancellations so far while operating during the pandemic with teams based in their home cities, practicing at their own facilities and playing home games in their own stadiums. Two games have been postponed: the Titans-Steelers game and last Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, which was played Monday night in Kansas City, Mo., after positive tests for both teams late last week.

The league has given preliminary consideration to adding a Week 18 to the 17-week regular season to accommodate any rescheduled games, two people familiar with the NFL’s planning said Sunday.

The league’s investigation into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the inquiry told the AP on Wednesday.

Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The headmaster of a private school in Nashville confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday that several Titans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, practiced on its field Sept. 30. That was a day before the NFL first postponed Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh before rescheduling to Oct. 25.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams Monday that following league protocols is mandatory and that violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to forfeiting games. The NFL also updated protocols on Oct. 2.

