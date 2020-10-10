I am supporting Thom Harnett for reelection to the Maine House of Representatives for House District 83. Tom has demonstrated energetic dedication to the protection and preservation of the rights and opportunities for all the residents of the district and the state. He has devoted considerable effort to win back and protect the rights and privileges of the indigenous peoples of Maine.

Thom has successfully fought for property tax relief, greater assistance to local governments, small business assistance, and economic opportunities for working men and women. He listens to and works with all the residents of this district. His many years of service in the attorney general’s office have given him a keen understanding of the challenges and needs of his constituents. Thom’s talent and services bring substantial benefits to House District 83.

Please support Thom Harnett.

Edward W. Potter

Gardiner

