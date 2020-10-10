Maine House District 84 voters are fortunate to have Rep. Charlotte Warren running for reelection. For decades Charlotte has been my friend and neighbor. She has a proven track record of political leadership and effectiveness. She transforms challenges into positive results.

Early in the pandemic Charlotte organized volunteers to make wellness check phone calls to seniors in her district regardless of political party. It was my pleasure to have made hundreds of these calls. While most people were doing fine, others did need help with groceries, masks, medications or other issues. Virtually everyone expressed appreciation that someone cared enough to call.

Charlotte has distinguished herself as chair of the Criminal Justice Committee and their critical work on hundreds of bills each session. She has an open mind, a kind heart and the experience to make a difference in the Legislature. Please join me in voting to re-elect Rep. Charlotte Warren.

Edward Miller

Hallowell

