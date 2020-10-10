Maine House District 84 voters are fortunate to have Rep. Charlotte Warren running for reelection. For decades Charlotte has been my friend and neighbor. She has a proven track record of political leadership and effectiveness. She transforms challenges into positive results.
Early in the pandemic Charlotte organized volunteers to make wellness check phone calls to seniors in her district regardless of political party. It was my pleasure to have made hundreds of these calls. While most people were doing fine, others did need help with groceries, masks, medications or other issues. Virtually everyone expressed appreciation that someone cared enough to call.
Charlotte has distinguished herself as chair of the Criminal Justice Committee and their critical work on hundreds of bills each session. She has an open mind, a kind heart and the experience to make a difference in the Legislature. Please join me in voting to re-elect Rep. Charlotte Warren.
Edward Miller
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump squanders a lesson on COVID
-
Letters to the Editor
Koch will make Augusta work for everyone
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Bofia the right choice for Waterville mayor
-
Letters to the Editor
Harnett brings talent, service to House
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.