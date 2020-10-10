NORRIDGEWOCK – David W. Grant, 75, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at his home in Norridgewock surrounded by his family. He was born July 29, 1945 in Winchester, Mass., the son of Clifford and Phyllis (Mitchell) Grant.

He attended the schools in Norridgewock. On June 11, 1964, he married Wilda Patterson in Mercer. David was employed in 1963 at Norwock Shoe until closing, then in the 1980s worked at New Balance until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking and canoeing with family and friends.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wilda (Patterson) Grant of Norridgewock; three sons, Randy Grant and wife Naomi of Camp Zama, Japan, Rodney Grant of Norridgewock, Robert Grant of Lagrange; sister, Linda Partridge of North Anson, four sisters-in-law, Roxie Blaisdell and husband Doug of Rome, Regina Booker and husband Walter of Norridgewock, Tanya Patterson of North Carolina, Valerie Nichols and husband Tim of North Anson; he was very close to seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren who he deeply enjoyed and loved.

He was predeceased by father, Clifford Grant; mother Phyllis Grant; brother, Walter Grant and surviving wife Alice; sister, Elizabeth Whitham; Melvin Grant and surviving wife Helen; sister, Mary Garcia; and sister-in-law, Wilma Luce and surviving husband Bodie; and many other nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to the

Somerset Humane Society,

P.O. Box 453,

Skowhegan ME 04976.

