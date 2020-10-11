Two men from central Maine were killed in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, according to the Maine State Police.

Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade, died on Route 7 in Corinna when the driver of a 2013 Buick did not see him and turned in front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The crash, which occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, was still being investigated Sunday.

In Wayne, Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls, died on Route 133 when his motorcycle hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth, according to police. Porter had a passenger, Kimberly King, 57, of Wayne, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Evans hit Porter’s vehicle while Porter was backing into the intersection of Route 133 and Mullens Road, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. King and Porter suffered minor injuries, police said.

Addendum: This story has been updated to reflect corrected details of the Wayne crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: