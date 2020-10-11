Two men were killed in separate motorcycle accidents Saturday, according to the Maine State Police.

Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade died on Route 7 in Corinna when the driver of a 2013 Buick did not see him and turned in front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The accident, which occurred at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, was still being investigated Sunday.

In Wayne, Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls died on Route 133 when he and his passenger, Kimberly King, 57, hit the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth, according to police.

Evans and King hit Porter’s vehicle while Porter was backing into the intersection of Route 133 and Mullens Road, police said.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. King and Porter suffered minor injuries.

