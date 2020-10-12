FARMINGDALE — Mya Sirois scored an unassisted goal in overtime to lift Monmouth past Hall-Dale 3-2 in girls soccer action Monday.
Sirois had tied the game with 18:27 remaining in regulation for Monmouth (3-0-0). Alicen Burnham had the other goal for the Mustangs and Emma Johnson made 11 saves.
Zoe Soule and KK Wills had goals for Hall-Dale (0-3-1) while Lilly Platt chipped in an assist. Bethany Ives made 16 saves.
