SKOWHEGAN — There have been no additional cases of COVID-19 infection within Maine School Administrative District 54, according to district officials.

Superintendent Jon Moody sent this update to district families Monday afternoon after communicating over the weekend with district staff members, the district’s doctor, the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention and others.

Moody said Monday a student at Skowhegan Area High School had tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, schools districtwide closed for the rest of the week and students resumed remote learning.

On Friday, Moody sent out another notice to MSAD 54 communities — Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan — that a student at Mill Stream Elementary School in Norridgewock had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

“In both instances, it was determined that contact with COVID-19 occurred outside of school,” Moody’s letter read.

On Tuesday, students in prekindergarten through sixth grade are scheduled to return to in-person learning. Students in grade seven through 12 will return to hybrid instruction, with students whose last names begin with K through Z coming in Tuesday and those whose last names begin with A through J on Wednesday.

All students and staff members who have been in close contact with either student who has tested positive have been contacted and will remain quarantined, as directed by Maine CDC.

Additionally, Moody reminded all connected to MSAD 54 that those within the school community who display symptoms of COVID-19 infection should not attend school or be in other social settings, and should consult their doctor.

“Our district nurses and administration will remain in contact with Maine DOE/CDC over the coming days, and we will adjust plans as necessary with their guidance,” Moody said.

“It is our hope that the proactive closure of schools has helped us avoid a potentially longer closure. We do understand that with this pandemic will come disruption, and we again ask for everyone to do their part to help follow protocols that minimize the spread of the virus to keep us in school.”

