Kennebec Valley YMCA Augusta campus will host a drive-thru Trunk-Or-Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 31 Union St., according to a news release from KV YMCA.

Come dressed in Halloween best, and staff will provide the trick-or-treat bags. Trunk-Or-Treat vendor vehicles will be decorated and parked in the lower lot.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicles, and pull up to the vendor vehicles to receive goodies.

For more information, call 207-622-9622.

