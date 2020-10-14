Capital Area Technical Center has announced its September Students of the Month.

MacKenzie Brown, who resides in Monmouth, is a senior at Monmouth Academy enrolled for the second year in the Early Childhood Education program. She has enjoyed working in the program’s preschool, My First School. Watching the growth and development of the students in the pre-school has been a highlight of the work she has done with the younger children.

Her instructor, Erin Sirois, said, “MacKenzie is a solid student, reliable in the preschool setting and a pleasure to have in the program. She will make a great teacher,” according to a news release from the center.

When Brown is not in school, she works at the Monmouth General Store and is a junior firefighter. After graduation, she plans to further her education and become certified as a kindergarten through grade 3 teacher.

Stella Libby, who resides in Monmouth, is a senior at Monmouth Academy enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program. She has enjoyed learning hands-on skills in the nursing lab, and looks forward to doing her clinicals with actual patients in the community facilities.

Her instructor, Bethany Gillam said, “Already in this short amount of time into the school year, Stella has proved to be a student that excels in the classroom and in the lab settings. She has what it takes for a successful career in the medical field,” according to the release.

Libby enjoys being outdoors, from camping, to hiking to bass fishing, she does it all. After graduation, she plans to pursue postsecondary education with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.

To learn more about these students and hear directly from them, watch our CATC video podcast, Technically Speaking, found on youtube.

