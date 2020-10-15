The driver in a car crash that killed two teenagers and a 12-year-old in Clinton is expected to plead guilty next month, and the families of the victims are demanding justice and planning a peaceful demonstration this Saturday.

At 9 a.m., loved ones of Tommy Porfirio plan to gather outside the home of Timothy Silva, 17, in Fairfield.

The gathering is intended to show solidarity and to push the court to hand down the maximum punishment to Silva for his involvement in the Feb. 9 crash that took the lives of Porfirio, 15, and sisters Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14 and 12. Nevaeh Wilson, 12, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

“We’re going to peacefully protest in hopes that the court and the judge see that we need justice for Tommy, and for the girls (Ashlin and Emily) too,” said Stephanie Carver, whose daughter Destyni Chase was Tommy’s girlfriend. “He did an adult crime, he should have to do the adult time.”

Carver and the Porfirio family have created a Facebook page called “Justice For Tommy” that has approximately 60 members.

Carver created an event page for the gathering where she emphasized that the demonstration was to remain peaceful.

“We are to stay on public property, also use CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID,” Carver wrote. “Remember why we are doing this … to spread awareness and that we want justice for Tommy as well as the girls.”

Silva was arrested in June and charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger causing serious bodily injury.

Silva was being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until he was released into his mother’s custody on June 9.

At the hearing on June 9, police presented a 24-hour timeline leading up to the crash that was compiled through first-hand accounts from local residents.

According to Clinton Police Chief Stanley “Rusty” Bell, Silva, who didn’t have a driver’s license, took his mother’s 2007 Toyota Corolla at around 2:15 a.m.

Silva and the four juveniles drove around the area including Waterville where they stopped at Walmart, drove up Interstate 95 and ended up at the Big Apple in Fairfield.

The crash occurred around 7:16 a.m. on the Hinckley Road after the car slammed into a tree.

The three youths were dead when rescue workers arrived, and Wilson was trapped in the vehicle.

Wilson and Silva were treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Carver and the Porfirios are particularly upset with Silva’s apparent lack of remorse following the crash.

“There has been no remorse,” Carver said during a phone interview Thursday. “Joking with his friends about it … he deserves the max for sure.”

At the June 9 court date, Bell said that he read posts Silva made on social media the day of the crash.

“After the crash,” Bell said, “I viewed social media posts saying that he’s got the keys and wants to go for another ride — and promises that he won’t crash this time.”

Bell also mentioned that Silva had tried to “get his story straight” with Wilson at the scene of the crash and the hospital.

“(A witness) told me that (Silva) asked her if he could get a ride and if he could use her phone,” Bell said on June 9. “She said that (Silva) had gone to the living victim that was trapped inside of the car and she characterized it as getting their story straight, or that kind of thing.”

Carver said her daughter logged onto Tommy’s Snapchat account the night of the crash and viewed similar messages and posts made by Silva, which were submitted to police for evidence.

Silva is expected to plead guilty at his next court appearance on Nov. 20, according to Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties.

“We are expecting that he will plead guilty and be sentenced at his next court appearance, but he is able to change his mind,” Maloney said in an email Wednesday.

