University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a workshop for small-scale food producers about compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a news release from the UMaine extension based in Orono.

Intended for small food entrepreneurs, farm market managers and directors of shared-use kitchens, this webinar is an opportunity to develop food safety plans with coaching from instructors. Topics include relevant regulations, good manufacturing practices training, required and optional documentation, and safety practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading the workshop and a round-table discussion will be UMaine Extension associate professor and food safety specialist Jason Bolton; Extension assistant professor and food scientist Robson Machado; and Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences assistant professor of food science Abby Snyder. Participants are encouraged to bring questions.

The webinar is free; a $20 donation to support UMaine Extension 4-H is optional. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 207-942-7396, 800-287-1485 (in Maine) or [email protected].

This webinar is made possible through a grant supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

