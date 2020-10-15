In town leaf/brush pick up for Skowhegan will begin Monday, Oct. 19, according to a news release from Gregory A. Doore, road commissioner.

Scheduled pickups are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 19 — streets between North and Madison avenues;

Tuesday, Oct. 20 — streets west of Main Street;

Wednesday, Oct. 21 — streets west of Madison Avenue;

Thursday, Oct. 22 — streets east of Main Street;

Friday, Oct. 23 — streets east of North Avenue;

Monday, Oct. 26 — streets between North and Madison avenues;

Tuesday, Oct. 27 — streets west of Main Street;

Wednesday, Oct. 28 — streets west of Madison Avenue;

Thursday, Oct. 29 — streets east of Main Street; and

Friday, Oct. 30 — streets east of North Avenue.

To ensure that storm drain systems continue to work properly and do not become plugged with leaves and brush, the Skowhegan Public Works Department will pick up leaves on all streets that have curbing and storm drainage systems.

Those who live on one of these streets, should separate leaves and brush and rake them out beyond to the edge of the road, but not so far as to impede traffic.

Residents also can dispose of leaves by taking them to the town‘s Transfer Station facility for composting.

Public works will continue to pick up leaves and brush with this schedule as long as the weather permits.

For more information, call 207-474-6911.

