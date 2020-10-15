The Waterville Area Soup Kitchen is in the application process for nonprofit status. Those who plan to make a tax-deductible donation might wish to hold their donation until the soup kitchen can announce its official status, according to a news release from Aline A. Poulin, executive director/president, Waterville Area Soup Kitchen.

Any donations already received will be held at the bank until its nonprofit status is granted.

The soup kitchen’s new mailing address is Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1494, Waterville, ME 04903-1494 or Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, c/o Kennebec Savings Bank, 226 Main St., Waterville, ME 04901.

Do not send donations to the Barnet Avenue address.

For more information, email Poulin at [email protected].

