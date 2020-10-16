The superintendent for Regional School Unit 19 announced this week that one case of COVID-19 had been identified in the district.

Regional School Unit 19 Superintendent Mike Hammer. Morning Sentinel file photo

In a letter posted to the district’s website Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Hammer said that the positive case involved an “individual associated with Nokomis Regional Middle School.”

The individual can not be further identified, according to Jackie Farwell, director of communications for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Hammer said that the case is not indicative of an outbreak.

“This was an isolated case according to the CDC,” Hammer wrote. “There is no indication of an outbreak, nor is it an indication that students and staff members are not following CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of infection nor, under their guidance, should we be closing our schools.”

Hammer said the district was notified out of an abundance of caution and reminded families how to screen for symptoms.

RSU 19 serves the communities of Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.

Other schools in Central Maine have seen cases begin to appear, including the Community Regional Charter School, formerly the Cornville Charter School, in Skowhegan and Cornville where cases have climbed to 19.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, corinna maine, coronavirus, dixmont maine, etna maine, hartland maine, newport maine, palmyra maine, plymouth maine, rsu 19, st. albans maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles