The superintendent for Regional School Unit 19 announced this week that one case of COVID-19 had been identified in the district.
In a letter posted to the district’s website Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Hammer said that the positive case involved an “individual associated with Nokomis Regional Middle School.”
The individual can not be further identified, according to Jackie Farwell, director of communications for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
Hammer said that the case is not indicative of an outbreak.
“This was an isolated case according to the CDC,” Hammer wrote. “There is no indication of an outbreak, nor is it an indication that students and staff members are not following CDC guidelines to minimize the risk of infection nor, under their guidance, should we be closing our schools.”
Hammer said the district was notified out of an abundance of caution and reminded families how to screen for symptoms.
RSU 19 serves the communities of Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans.
Other schools in Central Maine have seen cases begin to appear, including the Community Regional Charter School, formerly the Cornville Charter School, in Skowhegan and Cornville where cases have climbed to 19.
