Perched at the tee-off to the Webhannet Golf Course and just a three-minute walk away from Mother’s Beach, this move-in ready home is a golfer and beachgoer’s dream.

With the opportunity for so many sandy feet and grassy cleats to pass through, the care for this home has been meticulous. Inside, the recently updated kitchen shines with white subway tile backsplash, quartz counters and a eat-in island. A family/dining area flows on to the screened in porch then down to the patio.

HIGHLIGHTS Four-bed, three-bath home with two-car garage overlooks the Webhannet Golf Club’s first green and is a three-minute walk from Mother’s Beach

Move-in ready with fresh paint throughout and updated kitchen and baths that include new countertops, appliances and cabinets

Basement and attic provide storage or room to expand; MLS 1472968

The updated bathrooms share the kitchen’s clean aesthetic. Three of the bedrooms have walk-in closets, while upstairs, the primary suite has a vaulted ceiling. The ground floor, two car-garage has new doors and room for a workshop.

In summer, check out dining and nightlife in Dock Square and beyond. Kids can be active at the Kennebunk Beach Improvement Association, a staple of outdoor fun and learning. But right now, Kennebunk is calm, with Christmas Prelude around the corner. Picture yourself in the ideal living room: built-in bookshelves, fireplace, wet bar and shutter shades, which are a standard throughout. How cozy.

9 Oak St. is listed at $1,295,000 by Christopher St. Pierre of EXP Realty. Please contact him at [email protected] or at 207-650-6749.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous