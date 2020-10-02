With over 30 years of experience in the southern Maine real estate market, builder Mike DiMillo and broker Maria DiMillo know what works.

“We build one house at a time, so each gets our full attention,” Maria said.

HIGHLIGHTS New construction, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a freshly developed neighborhood between Route 1 and the ocean

Single-level design arranges bedrooms at distal points for privacy and quiet; two-car garage, 1,700 SF basement and closet systems offer plenty of storage space

Come see this home on Saturday, Oct. 3 or Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at a COVID-compliant open house

The home is designed with form and function in mind. Finishes include maple floors, craftsman-style doors, brushed nickel hardware and Moen kitchen and bath fixtures. The heating and A/C systems are energy efficient.

To ensure privacy, the master suite and two other bedrooms are at opposing ends. The two full baths have marbled counters and tile floors. The master bath has double sinks and a low-entry, glass door shower.

At the center is a gorgeous, open plan living and dining space. The kitchen is bright and modern, with white subway tile back splash and quartz countertops. The center island has room for four, with seeded glass pendant lights hanging over it. Next to the tiled fireplace, which has a unique, raw-edge floating mantle, a sliding door leads to the rear, cedar deck and a backyard protected by trees.

This home is in a new community, Cascade Falls, which is a quiet, walkable neighborhood with diversity in housing and residency that is also conveniently close to beaches, the turnpike and downtown Portsmouth or Portland.

See it for yourself this weekend, October 3 and 4, at a safely organized open house from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday.

29 Maneta Drive is listed at $479,900 by Maria DiMillo of Vesta Real Estate. Please contact Maria at 207-232-1010 or [email protected].

