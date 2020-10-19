Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd on Monday that “the road to victory runs right through northern Maine” as he stumped in the Bangor area in support of President Trump’s reelection.

Speaking to a crowd of several hundred people gathered in a Hermon truck yard, Pence urged voters to “go get it done” with just 15 days remaining before Election Day. Hitting all of the Trump campaign’s talking points, Pence predicted that four more years of a Trump presidency would bring economic revival, “law and order,” a stronger country and protections of religious freedoms.

Pence called Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, on the other hand, “a Trojan horse for the radical left” and warned the fired-up crowd about a slide toward socialism.

“The motto of the state of Maine is ‘I lead,'” Pence said, referring to the translation of the Latin word “Dirigo.” “And in this bicentennial year of the Pine Tree State, we need northern Maine to lead. We need northern Maine to lead us to a future, a future of freedom, a future of patriotism, a future honoring everything that the American flag stands for and always will . . . we need to northern Maine to lead, lead the way to four more years of President Trump.”

Several hundred people filled VIP seats while hundreds more stood as Pence spoke and a sizable crowd listed from line, unable to get into the truck yard operated by Dysart’s Restaurant and Truck Stop. This was the first official campaign visit by the president or vice president to Maine this year, although Trump toured a swab manufacturing facility in Guilford this summer.

Pence’s visit to the Bangor area is aimed at boosting the president’s support in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Trump won the district in 2016, capturing one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the 1st Congressional District and the statewide vote, winning the other three electors.

It’s on Maine and the road to victory runs right through Northern Maine,” Pence said. pic.twitter.com/nKQ50PTYOL — Kevin Miller (@KevinMillerPPH) October 19, 2020

Polls suggest the election between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is close in the 2nd District, although Biden enjoys a comfortable lead statewide.

The event was being held outdoors in a yard owned by Dysart’s Truck Stop. While announcers asked attendees to wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, mask use was mixed even in the seated areas.

Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who is chairing Trump’s re-election campaign in Maine, urged attendees to support Republicans up and down the ticket. LePage spoke before Pence arrived.

“This election is about capitalism versus socialism, it is about work versus unemployment,” LePage said. “It is about abortion over adoption, it is about law and order, which we have seen over the last several months. We need Donald Trump back in the White House.”

LePage also urged attendees to support Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who is facing a difficult fight against Democrat Sara Gideon.

“It is not over for her,” LePage said. “We need the Senate to help President Trump run the country.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: