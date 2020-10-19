WISCASSET — A Woolwich man remains in serious condition in a Portland hospital following a motorcycle crash on Old Bath Road Sunday evening.

Jesse Cassidy, 30, of Woolwich lost control of his 2004 Honda on a corner, drove off the road and hit a rock wall just after 6 p.m., according to Wiscasset police.

Cassidy was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. He was listed in serious condition late Monday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was not wearing a helmet, according to a press release.

Police continue to investigate the crash but believe Cassidy was traveling too fast to make the corner, according to Stephany Blodgett, the administrative assistant at Wiscasset Police Department. No charges are pending at this time, Blodgett said.

