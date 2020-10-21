Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer an online nine-week Grief through the Holidays support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.

It is a time-limited bereavement group meant to support individuals through the holidays which can be a difficult time. The group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Nov. 10, and will be facilitated by trained hospice volunteers. Meetings will be held virtually.

Technical guidance is available. For more information or to join the group, contact Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 207-873-3615, ext. 19, or [email protected].

