LYMAN — A driver who crashed into a tree died from his injuries a hospital, Maine State Police said Friday.
Aaron Mitchell, 36, of Hiram, was driving alone when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tree late Thursday in Lyman, troopers said.
He died later at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Mitchell was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, troopers said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Oak Hill gets past improved Lisbon
-
Schools and Education
Augusta-area technical students take part in Totally Trades Careers, an event aimed at girls across the state
-
Politics
Maine high court rules ballots must be received by Election Day
-
Politics
Nearly a third of Maine voters have turned in their absentee ballots
-
Local & State
New Winslow Town Manager Erica Lacroix dives into citizen, voting issues