In a fundraising cause for Maine’s Alzheimer’s Association, John Benoit’s “The Brown-Nosed Camel” poetry chapbook, styled by David Silsby, both of Manchester, is on its way to raising $3,000. Efforts in 2009 and 2017 sent $4,500 to the Scarborough Chapter, according to a news release from Benoit.

Motivation for these Alzheimer’s support functions is Judy Benoit. John’s wife of 58 years was challenged for 17 years by the disease.

According to the release, the chapbook contains 20 pieces of free verse and doggerel. Benoit, 89, has been an active poet for 70 years. His chapbook doggerel, “Chester Had Colder Ears Than Most of His Peers,” acknowledging Greenwood’s invention of the ear muff, was highlighted on The Wall Street Journal front page, Feb. 10, 1986, when read at the first Chester Greenwood parade in Farmington, kicking off winter’s first day.

Benoit, a Maine lawyer 60 years, represented citizens in all three government branches 35 years; as an Assistant and a Deputy Attorney General, District Court Judge. and State Senator. Silsby served citizens in the Office of Revisor of Maine Statutes from 1966 to 1991, and as acting Revisor from 1974. He is an accomplished water color artist. His work is displayed in Maine, New Hampshire and Florida.

