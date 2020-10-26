Regardless of your political affiliation, chances are that this week’s general election (or should I say gin-eral election?) will result in you reaching for an adult beverage. Whether it’s to drown your sorrows or celebrate your candidate’s victory, here are some themed cocktails to help:

Americano: This classic cocktail contains equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth as well as a splash of club soda and an orange slice for garnish. James Bond had two of them in “From Russia With Love.”

Ballot Boxcar: A Boxcar is stuffed with 4 ounces of gin, 1 ounce of orange liqueur, 1 ounce of lemon juice, 0.5 ounces of grenadine and an egg white. Don’t mail in the presentation; serve in a glass with a sugar rim.

Bloody Pri-Mary: Make a traditional Bloody Mary extra salty by adding 0.5 ounces of tears of frustration.

Cosmopolitician: Be sure to drink this mix of 1.5 ounces vodka, 1 ounce cranberry juice, 0.5 ounce orange liqueur and 0.5 ounce lime juice out of both sides of your mouth.

El Presidente: Thinking of leaving the country if your candidate loses? The El Presidente cocktail (1.5 ounces white rum, 0.75 ounce dry vermouth, 0.75 ounce orange liqueur and a dash of grenadine) was created by an American who moved to Cuba during Prohibition.

Jojito: If you’re bidin’ your time until all the votes have been counted, enjoy this old classic from Cuba, combining white rum, sugar, lime juice, club soda and mint.

Kamegranate Martini: Mix pomegranate juice, pomegranate liqueur and vodka, then throw the contents of your glass in the face of anyone who interrupts you.

Long Island Absentee: Consume this chaotic drink in another state while yelling, “Absinthe makes the heart grow fonder!”

Mai Tai’d Vote: Count every tiny piece of crushed ice in this classic tiki cocktail, then count them again. Argue with yourself about how many of the pieces melted while you were conducting the recount.

Mike Drop: Make a traditional lemon drop with vodka, lemon juice, orange liqueur and simple syrup, then garnish with a fly perched on the sugar rim.

Moscow Rule: Don’t let anyone interfere with your enjoyment of this drink made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice.

Pain Jiller: Stand next to a Jojito and smile while consuming this Election Week version of a Painkiller (pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream and Pusser’s Rum). Perfect for the morning after.

Pina Colluda: Drink this one in secret with your BFF from Vladivostok.

Red FLOTUS: The Red Lotus cocktail isn’t widely known: 1.5 parts vodka, 1.5 parts lychee liqueur and 1 part cranberry juice. If anyone tries to grab your glass, swat their hand away and keep drinking.

Saralyzer: The Paralyzer cocktail combines cola, vodka, coffee liqueur, heavy cream and a cherry. It’s not for everybody, but people who like it become quite enthusiastic.

Shirley Trumple: No need to wear a mask while drinking this popular mocktail (ginger ale with a splash of grenadine and a cherry garnish).

Singapore Swing State: Drink this famous gin-based cocktail out of a glass that’s half blue and half red. Keep changing your mind about whether your glass is half full or half empty.

Susan Collins: Love her or hate her, no other gincumbent has their own category of cocktail glasses. Make a Maine variation by using maple syrup instead of the usual simple syrup.

That’s Not What I Meant Julep: Enjoy this bourbon drink out of context and then deny you ever drank it.

White Russian: Vodka, Kahlua and cream are what you Putin this classic cocktail.

Put this list somewhere for safekeeping, so you can refer to it again on Ginauguration Day.

Angie Bryan is a former diplomat who is enjoying getting acquainted with her new home in Portland, one cocktail at a time.

