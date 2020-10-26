OLD TOWN — Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Old Town, and have interviewed the shooter, officials said Monday.
The death of Derek Blyth, 42, on Saturday in an Old Town apartment was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.
State police detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The shooter has been identified and interviewed but no charges had been filed as of Monday, officials said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Bowdoinham town office closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure, interrupting early in-person voting
-
Politics
Maine official alerted to potential COVID exposure after Pence visit
-
Varsity Maine
Gardiner Area High School shuts down athletics after probable COVID case hits school
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias
-
Local & State
New York City production group bringing one-woman show to Fayette’s South Road Farm