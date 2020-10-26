OLD TOWN — Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Old Town, and have interviewed the shooter, officials said Monday.

The death of Derek Blyth, 42, on Saturday in an Old Town apartment was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.

State police detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The shooter has been identified and interviewed but no charges had been filed as of Monday, officials said.

