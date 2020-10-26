As trick-or-treating is discouraged due to the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses and organizations had to get creative planning events for local youth for Halloween.

One of the most creative might be a haunted car wash, which is being planned by Ed Goff, owner of Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash on Western Avenue in Augusta.

Goff said the concept was popularized last year in other areas of the country. He said the pandemic presented a good time to try the event out at his car wash.

“They’ll still get our best wash but during that time we’ll be scaring them as they go through the car wash,” Goff said. “With COVID, we couldn’t think of a better time to … get the kids out and adults too and have some sort of Halloween event that people enjoy safely.”

Goff said employees and family members will be dressed up and placed strategically through the car wash, spooking customers as they go through. The wash will be $19, and five dollars will be donated to local food distribution charities.

The event will run Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 9 p.m., or until no cars are left in line.

Other central Maine towns are getting in on the fun as well, offering Halloween activities and drive-thru or trunk-or-treat events to maintain a safe social distance.

AUGUSTA

In Augusta, a drive-through trick or treat is planned for Saturday instead of the usual celebration that spans the length of the city’s downtown. According to a Facebook event, cars will line up on Winthrop Street before 2 p.m. and drive through to collect candy.

The event is hosted by the Augusta Downtown Alliance and Central Church.

The event will run until 5 p.m or until candy runs out. Masks are required to participate and participants much stay in their vehicle.

Another drive-thru event, hosted by the Kennebec Valley YMCA, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

CHINA

The China Village Fire Department is hosting a trunk-or-treat at the China Village Fire Station beginning at 5 p.m. on Halloween.

The town office is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot. There is also a trunk-or-treat drive through event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at China Regional Nazarene Church, 898 Route 3 in China.

HALLOWELL

Just south in Hallowell, the city’s police department is hosting a reverse trick-or-treating event. A Tuesday Facebook post said officers will bag candy and deliver it to kids at their homes on Saturday.

In addition, the Hallowell Fire Department is hosting a trunk-or-treat event, where candy is distributed to children from the trunks of vehicles, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

READFIELD

In Readfield, town officials and representatives from the Union Meetinghouse are holding their usual Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Path event on Saturday, with some changes. The event has been moved from the meetinghouse, to the Readfield Fairgrounds. Selectwoman Chris Sammons said the move to the fairgrounds will help accommodate an anticipated rise in attendance.

“The whole reason we moved the venue … is because it gives us much more room to spread out. We can have everybody a good distance from the next (group),” Sammons said.

Sammons said about 200 people usually attend the event, which sends children on a short path lined with carved pumpkins and trunks filled with pre-bagged candy for them to take.

RICHMOND

In Richmond, the high school’s Key Club is teaming with Nurturing Roots Childcare Center to host a trunk or treat from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a Facebook event page, 20 tables will be set up in the Nurturing Roots parking lot and children will be able to take pre-bagged candy from the stations.

The event is allowing a maximum of 100 people on the premises at a time and all participants must wear masks.

Also in Richmond, the Umberhine Library is hosting an online costume contest. Richmond Recreation is hosting a Halloween House Decorating Contest, and homes were displayed last week, but will be displayed again Friday and Saturday.

The city’s police department is hosting a pumpkin carving contest, where all submissions must be dropped off by Wednesday.

SKOWHEGAN

At the Skowhegan Drive-In, a trunk or treat will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Halloween. It is a walk through event, and according to a Facebook post “carefully selected the day/time of our Trunk or Treat so that we can add to and not take away from other opportunities the kids have to put on their costumes and collect candy, and so we can prepare for our showings of Casper, Hocus Pocus, and Halloween that evening.”

A haunted house located at the Somerset Masonic Lodge is running from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The first two hours are for kids, the second two hours for adults. There is a fee.

WINTHROP

Town officials in Winthrop are “discouraging the traditional practice of door-to-door trick-or-treating” due to the pandemic, according to a press release.

Instead, the town’s Bailey Public Library will offer an activity kit and many town and area organizations will host a “Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Boo” on Saturday at Winthrop Grade School.

Vehicles with costumed kids will start on Highland Avenue at the Winthrop Grade School and travel slowly through the lots behind the school and down through Town Hall Lane. Along the way, booths will be set up where kids can collect treats.

Pedestrians are discouraged from using the route and masks are required for participation, according to the release.

“We recognize that Halloween is usually the only day where we look forward to donning masks, and this year is very different,” Sarah Fuller, chairperson of the Winthrop Town Council, said. “We’re happy so many groups are partnering with us to provide safer, family-friendly activities this Halloween and bring some alternative forms of trick-or-treating to life.”

WINSLOW

The Two Cent Pub is hosting an event Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. where they are giving out candy bags to kids. The event is outdoors.

Morning Sentinel reporter Greg Levinsky contributed to this report.

