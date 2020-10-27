Augusta Food Bank will host a drive in and drive out Farm to Family Feast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, according to a news release from Bob Moore, executive director.

Because of the high demand, in addition to the 1,200 boxes of free fresh food to be handed out first come, first served until supplies run out, the food bank has secured a second trailer stocked with an additional 1,152 Farm To Family Food Boxes, along with 1,152 gallons of milk, according to an updated AFB post on its website as well as Facebook.

Each box will contain a 12-14 pound turkey, a gallon of milk, bag of apples, bag of potatoes, bag of onions, yogurt, cheese, meats and more.

No appointment is needed, no income guidelines are required and there are no residency requirements.

The two packs per vehicle has been lifted. Boxes will be loaded in to vehicles by volunteers.

This is event is make possible because of the sponsorship of the USDA, Hannaford, Kennebec Savings Bank, Elmina B. Sewall Foundation and the City of Augusta.

For more information, visit augustafoodbank.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: