GARDINER — The Church of the Nazarene on Brunswick Avenue will hold a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to Pastor Vanessa Betancourt.

As attendees arrive, their cars will be directed through a maze of Trick or Treat stops where children will be brought candy directly to their windows without ever having to leave their cars. Volunteers delivering candy will follow CDC guidelines, according to a news release from the church.

The church is promising to have a special treat at the final stop. Children of all ages are welcome.

For more information, call Sharon Cook, event coordinator, at 207-831-4200.

