State health officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in Maine since the pandemic began.

The 7-day average of 54.1 cases is also a new record.

There have now 6,387 confirmed or probable cases since March. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the number at 146 individuals who have died with COVID-19.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah warned Tuesday that the recent spike in cases could continue.

“The spike we have foreshadowed is happening,” he said. “This is deeply concerning. The bottom line is we are in it now.”

Hospitalizations are slowly rising, too. As of Tuesday, 12 individuals were hospitalized, including five in critical care. A week ago, there were seven people in the hospital — none in critical care.

The number of active cases rose to 800 on Wednesday. There were 14 new cases Cumberland County, 13 in York County and 9 in Washington County, which has been one of the counties with the lowest number of cases to date. New cases were reported in all but two counties, Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

Despite the jump in cases, Maine is set to reopen bars on Monday with extra rules in place to limit the virus’ spread, although state health officials on Tuesday said that they are closely examining that upcoming date. Bars in other states have been associated with COVID-19 outbreaks, and in Maine they are one of the last types of businesses to reopen.

Maine’s high school winter sports season has been delayed indefinitely, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Tuesday, saying it is working with state officials and educators to design COVID-19 safety protocols.

