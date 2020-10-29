I started volunteering for Chip Curry after asking him some tough questions about the negative impact of internet “deserts” — the lack of access to reliable high-speed internet in much of Waldo County.

I believe that this infrastructure issue dramatically reduces our ability to educate our kids and adults, to provide remote healthcare services that benefit from professionals being able to see and treat their patients in their own homes, to attract businesses to Waldo County, and therefore to attract jobs to Waldo County.

I suspect many people in our district have personally experienced or seen the impact of those “deserts” on members of their own families.

Chip has been clear about prioritizing this issue and many others that matter most to the citizens of Waldo County. But don’t take my word for it. Explore his website and then join me in voting to elect Chip Curry as our state senator for District 11.

Robert Adler

Belfast

