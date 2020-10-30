As a former student of Rep. Justin Fecteau, I think voters should know how much he really cares about student success. With his support, I was able to tap into unknown potential. From Day One, he believed in my abilities and was able to help me study abroad in Germany for an entire year for free.
When I returned, his support didn’t stop. When I graduated, he was still there. He would often donate his spare time to help me find ways to further my opportunities abroad. Now, in only a few weeks, I will be able to spend the next year in Berlin, Germany.
Because of Rep. Fecteau’s support, I have the ability to follow one of my biggest dreams. This is who he is: completely dedicated to the success of others. Maine students need a champion at the State House. He is that person.
Maggie McQuillen
Monmouth
