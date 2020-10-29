LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare officially broke ground on its new $33 million cancer care center at Holland and Main streets on Thursday.
Located on the Central Maine Medical Center campus, the 50,000-square-foot facility will replace and centralize all of the hospital’s cancer care, including radiation and doctor’s offices. Currently, cancer care is spread across the campus.
In its application to the state last year, CMHC said it needed the new center in large part because its two linear accelerators were nearing the end of their lifespans and hospital officials believed it would be “inadvisable” to retrofit the current space for new ones.
The center is to be built by a developer and leased by CMHC over 20 years. The state approved the project in April.
Half a dozen hospital leaders and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins spoke at the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday.
Construction is expected to start Monday and finish in February 2022.
