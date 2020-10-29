BOWDOINHAM — Merrymeeting Arts studio is offering Take & Make Clay Kits, air dry clay that doesn’t need to be fired. The clay dries hard and can be painted with the seven acrylic colors included. Brushes are included as well as a complete set of clay tools.

Each kit costs $10, proceeds will benefits the studio’s clay programs.

Email [email protected] to arrange for pick up of a kit at 9 Main St.

For more information, email or call 207-370-5002.

