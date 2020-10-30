Bars are still scheduled to reopen in Maine on Monday, despite a record rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Lindsay Crete, spokeswoman for Gov. Janet Mills, did not respond to questions Friday about whether Mills was thinking about making a change.

Maine tracked 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began. Cases have been rising steadily over the last week – the 7-day average is now 70, which is also a record. There hasn’t been a COVID-19-related death since oct. 17, but hospitalizations have been creeping up and deaths often lag behind cases.

Mills pleaded with Mainers at a press briefing on Wednesday to do their part to combat the spread but stopped short of saying she plans to impose more restrictions or delay the reopening of bars. She said transmission appears to be happening more at private gathering, although there have been plenty of outbreaks, including at churches and, as reported Thursday, at Pat’s Pizza in Portland.

“It’s not about my issuing an order today,” she said. “It’s about everybody using common sense and getting things under control.”

Outbreaks have been linked to bars in several states that reopened establishments before Maine and the country’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has warned that bars can be dangerous vectors.

According to a report by National Public Radio in August, Louisiana rolled back its limited opening of bars after 400 people had caught the coronavirus just from interactions at those businesses. Texas and Arizona also closed down when infections skyrocketed. In Michigan, public health authorities have traced close to 200 cases back to a pub in East Lansing.

Robert Horsburgh, a professor of epidemiology at Boston University, said Friday he understands the business reasons for wanting bars to reopen but said it’s risky.

“I love to go to the bar and have a beer, but I won’t be going,” he said. “I think it’s risky and I don’t think it makes sense from a public health point of view.”

Since the pandemic reached Maine, Mills’ administration has focused more on voluntary compliance of COVID-19 guidelines but also has made it clear it’s willing to enforce those guidelines when necessary. Just this week, state officials sent a warning to a Bangor business that planned to host a Trump campaign event that said, “the state would take all reasonable and practicable actions to protect the health and safety of Maine people,” if guidelines are not followed. The business ended up backing out and the event was moved.

Bars, which are among the businesses in Maine that have been shuttered longest, have been scheduled for months to open Nov. 2 as part of stage four of Mills’ reopening plan. Under that plan, capacity is limited to 50 percent or 100 people, whichever is lower.

The establishments will be expected to enforce rules that will make the bar experience more like going to a restaurant. Customers are expected to sit at their own table – maximum of eight people – and only get up to use the restroom or entering and leaving the bar or restaurant. When not seated, customers will be expected to wear masks. Employees will be required to wear masks at all times.

In some states, bar owners have filed lawsuits challenges restrictions but courts have sided with public health concerns.

“This idea that the epidemic can be stopped by voluntary action, that’s just not true,” Horsburgh said. “The government needs to set rules and help people navigate this.”

Bars and restaurants have undoubtedly been among the businesses hardest hit. Many restaurants shifted to curbside service early on to earn back at least some of the revenue lost. Once the weather improved, outdoor dining helped. Bars haven’t been able to do either.

This month, bar owners told the Press Herald that they were eagerly awaiting the chance to open their doors and said they were confident the safeguards put in place would protect employees and customers.

But that was before cases started becoming more widespread.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah warned on Friday that “the surge is here.”

“Take action now,” he wrote on Twitter. “For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious.”

This story will be updated.

