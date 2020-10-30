Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Demolition is underway at the old bridge over Cobbossee Stream on Bridge Street on Friday, Oct. 23, in downtown Gardiner. The Bridge Street bridge, built in 1917, is on U.S. Route 201 and is a heavily traveled route on the west side of the Kennebec River, connecting Brunswick with Augusta and points north. “Our plan is to have the new bridge open in the second part of November,” Paul Merrill, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation said, depending on weather. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
MacKenna Cote swings from the rafters Sunday, Oct. 25, at South Road Farm in Fayette while rehearsing the musical component of a production of “Fireside,” which will be staged by Royal Family Productions this weekend. The theatrical, dance-infused, one-woman show will be performed in front of a crowd under a large, heated tent. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Waterville’s Paige St. Pierre (8) celebrates her sudden-death goal in overtime to beat Winslow 2-1 with teammate Mara Von Oesen on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Webber Field in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Alice Hoke searches for fish Monday, Oct. 26, beneath a dock on Jug Stream near her home in Monmouth. Overcast skies will give way to more sun as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service. The 4-year-old was exploring nature during her recess from a virtual pre-Kindergarten class and was joined by her sister, Hannah, 7, and their father, Tom. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Dressed as a unicorn Harmony Hill, 5, holds out her pumpkin to receive candy during a trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 24, in Gardiner. The Gardiner Interact Club, Gardiner Area High School Jobs for Maine Graduates and the Rotary Club of Gardiner sponsored the event, at which children are driven past 21 decorated vehicles and receive candy from costumed volunteers at the parking lot at Everett J. Prescott Inc. at 32 Prescott St. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
President Donald Trump greets supporters Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Treworgy Family Farm and Orchard in Levant. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Dr. Jill Biden campaigns for her husband, Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden, during a campaign rally at the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor on Wednesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Nokomis goalie Zander Ysewyn stops a shot on goal as Skowhegan’s Caleb Daignault looks for a deflection Tuesday in Skowhegan. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Volunteer Chuck Hinds reaches for another frozen turkey Thursday to hand out during the Augusta Food Bank’s Farm-to-Family Feast distribution event at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Fall colors brighten the path Thursday for a walker in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo