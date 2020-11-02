GARDINER — Officials in Maine School Administrative District 11 reported Sunday night that people associated with Gardiner Middle School, Laura E. Richards School and Helen Thompson School had tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Pat Hopkins reported the following in an email to the Kennebec Journal:

• Two cases of COVID-19 and one probable case at the middle school.

• One positive case and two probable cases at Richards.

• One positive case and two probable cases at Thompson.

These come in addition to two cases at Gardiner Area High School that MSAD 11 officials reported last week.

As of Monday afternoon, 198 students and 39 staff members in MSAD 11 were quarantining at home, according to Hopkins, and plans called for the schools to remain under the state’s “red” designation (fully remote learning) until at least the end of the week.

“There is a possibility that other students and staff came into contact with these individuals and therefore may be exposed to the virus,” Hopkins wrote. “We are informing you out of an abundance of caution.”

She said individuals who were in close contact to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been notified.

As result of the positive coronavirus tests, the schools were closed Monday.

It was unclear Monday if those who had tested positive for the coronavirus were students or staff members.

An email sent Sunday to families of students who attend Hall-Dale Elementary School in Hallowell reported contact tracing was underway due to a positive coronavirus test. It was unclear Monday if the positive test involved a student or staff member.

“Out of an abundance of caution, which will allow complete and through contact tracing, Hall-Dale Elementary School and staff will be working remotely tomorrow, Nov.2 ,” Principal Kristie Clark wrote in the email.

Clark added the school will utilize remote learning Wednesday because the day had already been approved for thorough cleaning.

Part of Regional School Unit 2, Hall-Dale Elementary has not reported other cases of COVID-19 infection.

On Tuesday, voting for Gardiner and South Gardiner residents is planned for the gymnasium at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road, where multiple positive COVID-19 cases were reported last week.

Town Clerk Alisha Ballard said the high school is undergoing extensive cleaning in preparation for Election Day.

Accordingly, GAHS students are studying remotely all week.

