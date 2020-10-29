GARDINER — There are now four probable positive and two positive COVID-19 cases at Gardiner Area High School, according to Maine School Administrative District 11 officials.

MSAD 11 Superintendent Pat Hopkins sent an update letter late Wednesday night. In addition to the COVID-19 cases that have been reported, she wrote, 129 high school students and 27 on staff at the high school are under quarantine through either Nov 5. or Nov. 6.

Hopkins said that everyone that has been in close contact with the individuals has been contacted, and as of now, it’s still unclear if the cases involve teachers or students.

“With the support of the CDC (Center for Disease Control), and school district nurses and administrations are actively contact tracing to identify students and staff members who have been in close contact with the two individuals that tested positive for COVID, and the four individuals who are currently probable positive,” Hopkins wrote.

Close contact for a student is defined as “anyone that has been in a classroom with another person for more than 15 minutes that has been confirmed as COVID positive or probable positive,” according to the flowchart that Hopkins attached to the bottom of the letter to help families better understand the process.

After being in close contact, the individual has to quarantine for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

On Monday, the district reported a probable positive case, followed by a Tuesday report of two positive cases.

Gardiner Area High School is hosting election day next Tuesday, and according to town manager Alisha Ballard, the gym area will undergo extensive cleaning and sanitation.

Maine is seeing the highest spike in coronavirus cases since late May, and on Tuesday reported a high of 87 new cases. On Wednesday, 80 more new cases were reported.

In her letter, Hopkins reminded students and staff members to practice social distancing, wear masks and keep up healthy hygiene habits.

The high school will continue operating in a “red” learning model through Nov. 6, meaning students will have all of their classes conducted virtually.

DRESDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

There is also contact tracing underway at Dresden Elementary School after one positive COVID-19 test was reported on Wednesday, according to Regional School Unit 2 Superintendent Tonya Arnold.

Arnold addressed the situation in a letter on Wednesday, noting that at this time, there are no other individuals impacted by the case.

Dresden Elementary School will undergo extensive cleaning and sanitation.

Students will be learning fully remote through Nov. 6. Previously, they were learning under a hybrid model.

The school is part of Regional School Unit 2, which two weeks ago had another school, Monmouth Memorial School reported a positive COVID-19 case.

Arnold said that no other school in RSU 2 has been impacted by this latest case.

“These situations are stressful for everyone, but especially for those closest to the situation,” she wrote. “Please be supportive and protect the privacy of others, and demonstrate the RSU community compassion that makes us strong.”

