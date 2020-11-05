AUGUSTA — The city’s schools will switch to a fulltime remote learning schedule for the week after Thanksgiving to deter a potential spread of the coronavirus.

The Augusta school board unanimously approved the recommendation of Superintendent James Anastasio at its meeting Wednesday night. Anastasio raised the prospect as he discussed plans other area school districts were considering as the holiday season approaches.

“Three cases are community spread, so we don’t know what to expect,” he said of a potential spread. “It could happen just in one building.”

It comes after Maine has experienced a “spike” in coronavirus cases, with 183 positive cases reported on Thursday.

Augusta Public Schools even posted a holiday travel plan for families on its website. That plan advised families to quarantine for 14 days or have a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours after traveling to a state outside of the CDC-approved areas, before returning to school.

In the past week alone, Hussey Elementary School reported a positive COVID-19 case on Tuesday through a letter written to the district by Anastasio.

It was revealed at Wednesday’s school board meeting, however, that two other positive coronavirus cases at Farrington Elementary and Gilbert Elementary, were known before Tuesday’s letter, but not included in it by Anastasio.

“In all of the situations that we have had so far, there hasn’t been a district or community impact,” he said at the meeting. “What has happened so far, is that the letters have been specific to the community that has had the impact… I understand there is a lot of cross over from school to school, so moving forward it may make sense to notify everyone.”

Assistant Superintendent Katherine Grondin supplied the school board with the following information about current cases within the Augusta Public Schools:

• At Farrington, there are two positive cases and 21 people that were within close contact. There are seven people that are being closely monitored.

• At Gilbert, there is one positive case, 15 people that were within close contact and seven that are being closely monitored.

• Hussey has the one case that was reported Tuesday, 34 in close contact and nine that are being tracked.

• Lincoln Elementary has no active cases, four in close contact, and 15 that are being tracked.

• Cony Middle and High School, and Capital Area Technical School have no active cases, four that were within close contact of one and 23 individuals that are being tracked.

Since the district decided to close Hussey Elementary School, Grondin said school officials thought the announcement should have come from the superintendent himself.

“There are a lot of factors that went into the decision,” she said. “We noted that (the news of the case) Farrington wasn’t on Facebook, and we already moved on, so we didn’t want to confuse parents. We are trying to do our best to make sure things are clear.”

Newly elected school board chairperson, Amanda Olson asked if students could switch from cohorts A or B into C, for a fully remote learning method if families do not feel comfortable sending their children to school — cohorts A and B switch between an in-person hybrid learning model to a remote from home model.

Anastasio said that he believes students should be able to, but to check with the principals of the schools the students attend.

Before students and teachers arrive at school, they are expected to self-screen for coronavirus symptoms. Olson asked if there should be any updates to the screener tool, with the expanded symptoms that were added by the CDC.

“It would make sense, but the nurses have regular meetings with department advisers,” Anastasio said. “There is a group that looks at standard operating procedures and nurses are on top of that and shared it. It may have to be done more, but there are weekly meetings.”

The board also voted to approve backpacks valued at $600 from Feed the Children that will be distributed to students in the elementary schools and high school that need them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: